Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after buying an additional 989,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,966,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,651,000 after buying an additional 164,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zynga by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,702,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,002,000 after buying an additional 384,464 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,149,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

