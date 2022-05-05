Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Shake Shack by 633.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Shake Shack by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.59.

SHAK stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

