Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,005 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,005 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,377,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,667,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 56.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,766,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 997,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 96.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,938,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 953,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NYMT stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.77.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 93.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

