Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,018 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.03%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

