Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Separately, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter.

FRTY opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

