Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 6,249 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 32,130.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $57.71.

