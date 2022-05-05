Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 274,372 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,292,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,667,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,715,000 after buying an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 561,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,100,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 12.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after buying an additional 59,616 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDA opened at $106.53 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

