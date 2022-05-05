Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 50.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

