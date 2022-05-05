Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PZT stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.