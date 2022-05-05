Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.24.

FRO opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -175.80 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Frontline by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.