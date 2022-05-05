Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.80 price target (down from $2.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ FURY opened at $0.66 on Monday. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

