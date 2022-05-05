Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Get Gevo alerts:

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $856.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 3.20. Gevo has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.