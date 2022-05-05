Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $10.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,942,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $2,145,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 118,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 114,882 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

