Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bright Health Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.32.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 601.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

