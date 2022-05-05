Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, DNB Markets raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.67.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

