AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.38.

NYSE AZEK opened at $23.95 on Monday. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter G. Clifford bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AZEK by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 309,372 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in AZEK by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 569.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AZEK by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 51,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

