Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BBDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

