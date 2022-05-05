Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

BAM stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

