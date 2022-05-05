Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $118.99

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118.99 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 118.08 ($1.48), with a volume of 693291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.80 ($1.42).

The company has a current ratio of 160.68, a quick ratio of 160.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £722.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £1,337.70 ($1,671.08).

About Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

