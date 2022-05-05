Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4,084.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,084 ($51.02) and last traded at GBX 4,127 ($51.56), with a volume of 200210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,179 ($52.20).

Several research analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($63.09) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($65.33) to GBX 4,770 ($59.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($83.07) to GBX 5,940 ($74.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($81.20) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,584.44 ($69.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,787.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,413.54. The company has a market capitalization of £18.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

