Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,164.00

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,164 ($14.54) and last traded at GBX 1,196.48 ($14.95), with a volume of 5117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,196 ($14.94).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,354.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,557.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $4.40. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Martin Lea acquired 985 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,217 ($15.20) per share, with a total value of £11,987.45 ($14,974.95). Also, insider Richard Last acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($16.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($24,846.97).

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

