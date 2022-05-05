Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $151.50

Shares of Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 151.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 152.25 ($1.90), with a volume of 831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.91).

DEVO has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

