Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $151.50

Shares of Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 151.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 152.25 ($1.90), with a volume of 831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.91).
DEVO has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
About Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO)
