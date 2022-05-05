Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $296.50

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 296.50 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.75), with a volume of 474852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.50 ($3.83).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 662 ($8.27) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.87) to GBX 710 ($8.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.74) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -12.19.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah bought 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £50,285 ($62,816.99). Also, insider Wendy Becker bought 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £35,041.12 ($43,774.04). Insiders have purchased 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,979 in the last three months.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

