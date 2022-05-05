Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,211.00

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,211 ($15.13) and last traded at GBX 1,214.50 ($15.17), with a volume of 316585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,228.50 ($15.35).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($26.30) to GBX 1,961 ($24.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,899.15 ($23.72).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,291.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,438.92. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 26 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($17.81) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($37,818.84). Also, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £238,425.96 ($297,846.30). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,870.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

