Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OUTKY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.20 ($5.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.53) to €9.00 ($9.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

OUTKY opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

