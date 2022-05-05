AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

AAON has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of AAON opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58. AAON has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AAON by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

