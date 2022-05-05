Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,537 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $64.91.

