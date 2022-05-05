Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 746,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after buying an additional 70,207 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 320,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period.

Shares of REET opened at $27.67 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

