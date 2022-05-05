Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,239,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after acquiring an additional 99,191 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 925,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,688,000 after acquiring an additional 325,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after acquiring an additional 228,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.64. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $90.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

