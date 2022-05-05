Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

SLG opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.