Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,524 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $62.84 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $235,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. Insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

