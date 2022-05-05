Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,478 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UMH Properties by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 114,644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in UMH Properties by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UMH opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 181.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMH. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,132 shares of company stock valued at $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

