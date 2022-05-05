Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.29%.

TELUS Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.