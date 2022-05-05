Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avantor by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth about $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Avantor by 12,550.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avantor by 1,793.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

AVTR stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.