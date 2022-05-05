Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHR. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,756,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,780 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $5,482,000. GEM Realty Capital grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 360,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 190,350 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,890,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE XHR opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

