Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,276 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Editas Medicine worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Editas Medicine by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

