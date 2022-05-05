Critical Analysis: Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) & Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Troika Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 0.82 $1.01 billion $2.02 9.73 Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warner Bros. Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96% Troika Media Group N/A -69.53% -23.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Warner Bros. Discovery and Troika Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Bros. Discovery 1 1 3 0 2.40 Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 76.33%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery beats Troika Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Troika Media Group (Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc. operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.