Reviewing VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) and Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) and Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Quotient shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Quotient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quotient 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quotient has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.28%. Given Quotient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient is more favorable than VolitionRx.

Risk and Volatility

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VolitionRx and Quotient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,708.85 -$26.82 million ($0.50) -5.72 Quotient $43.38 million 1.52 -$111.03 million ($1.35) -0.48

VolitionRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quotient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and Quotient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx -29,465.93% -110.92% -80.49% Quotient -350.92% N/A -56.41%

Summary

Quotient beats VolitionRx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening. Its conventional reagent products for blood grouping include antisera products that are used to identify blood group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping. The company also offers MosaiQ COVID-19 Microarray that is designed as a serological disease screening microarray specific to COVID-19 antibody detection. It sells its products to hospitals, donor collection agencies, independent testing laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, and blood banking operation and other diagnostics companies. Quotient Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

