Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $195.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.33.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB opened at $156.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.50 and a beta of 0.28. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.