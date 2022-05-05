Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) to “Buy”

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.25.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

