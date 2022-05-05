Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.62. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,797.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $43,356.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,954 shares of company stock worth $623,394 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,267,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 198,118 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

