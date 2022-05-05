AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ AIKI opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.55. AIkido Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIKI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

