Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) to Sell

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

AKUS stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Akouos has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at $8,884,000. Novo Holdings A S raised its holdings in Akouos by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,061,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Akouos by 9,144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,458 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth $4,819,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Akouos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 107,296 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

