Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Andersons stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.60. Andersons has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,058,782.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,989 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,950 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 179.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 357,848 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 58.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

