AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Get AppFolio alerts:

APPF has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $150.78. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,554.85 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,104,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,429,000 after acquiring an additional 97,210 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.