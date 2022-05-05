Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) to Hold

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APEN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

