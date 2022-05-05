Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.41. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

