ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $645.29 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ATN International has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.88.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

