Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aterian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aterian during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aterian by 3,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aterian during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

