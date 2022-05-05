Morgan Stanley Upgrades argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Overweight

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($357.89) to €350.00 ($368.42) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.72.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $292.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.51. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $356.78.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.88) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.87 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 75.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. Equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -20.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

